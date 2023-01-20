LeeAnn Wilson

Galloway - LeeAnn Ledbetter Todd Hoon Wilson (1959-2023) Age 63 yrs. of Galloway OH, passed peacefully on January 12,2023 at her home after a courageous battle with cancer.
She was married to Charlie Wilson in 2012 in their favorite place in Gatlinburg TN.
She graduated in 1977 from Nelsonville-York. She was a graduate of Hocking College (class of 1980) and Ohio University (class of 1987). LeeAnn retired from Ohio Department of Health in May 2021 after 32 years of service as a Registered Environmental Health Sanitarian. She was the coordinator for Environmental Health Principles for sanitarians as well as Midwest training course for Ohio Department of Health She started her career at Jackson County Health Department, Hocking County Health Department and Delaware County Health Department.
LeeAnn was a lifetime member in the Ohio Environmental Health Association and served as the SE OEHA district treasurer for 30+ years.
She loved quilting, beading and was into arts and crafts of all kinds.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Robert Hultgren.
LeeAnn is survived by her husband Charlie, their two beloved dogs, Maggie and Sydney, her cats Julius, Henry, NotHenry Rocky and Brutus; step-children Kevin, Brian and Elizabeth Wilson; brother Geoffrey (Lavina) Hultgren; niece and nephews Joshua, Samuel and Frances; sisters-in-law Linda Cunningham, Jo Wilson; brother-in-law Michael (Laura) Wilson and best friends Susie, Kathryn, Jean, Maryann and Viviana.
LeeAnn requested no visitation or funeral and cremation. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, February 11, 2023, from 12:00 PM - 4:00 PM in the EBERLE-FISHER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 103 North Main Street, London, Ohio 43140.
In lieu of flowers, she had requested donations to the Humane Society of Madison County, 2020 St. Rt. 142 NE, West Jefferson, Ohio 43162.
