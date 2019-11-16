ATHENS — A celebration of life service for Leila Bess B. Relyea will be held Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at 11 a.m. at The Plains United Methodist Church, 3 N. Plains Road, The Plains, with Rev. Tad Grover officiating.
Friends may call 10:30 a.m. until time of service at the church. Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Mrs. Relyea died July 23, 2019 in Athens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Bess B. Relyea’s name to The Plains United Methodist Church, 3 N. Plains Road, The Plains, OH 45780; or online http://theplainsumc.com or to P.E.O. Chapter DD/OH Program for Continuing Education (PCE), a need based grant for women who wish to go back to school following a break in their education. Checks may be made payable to “P.E.O. Chapter DD/OH” and mailed to Caryl Kiser, 6500 Meadowbrook Road, Albany, OH 45710; or online
Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online registerbook at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.
