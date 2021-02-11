Athens - Lena O. Buck, 96, of Columbus formerly of Athens, died Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, at Kobacker House, Columbus. Born Aug. 21, 1924, in Bedford Township, Meigs County, she was the daughter of the late Fred Sheffield Cullums and Linnie O'Brien Cullums Leifheit, and her stepfather Robert Leifheit.
A graduate of Shade High School, she had been employed at Logan's Gift Shop in Athens and Monarch Graphics of Columbus in the bindery department. She and her late husband moved from Athens to Columbus in 1971.
Lena is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Sandra (John) Moses of Pickerington and Linda (Walt) Dailey of Florence, KY; six grandchildren, Michelle (Brent) Gregory, Melissa (Tom) Goulet, Melanie (Mike) Lesko, Robbie (Polly) Huggins, Jennifer (Andy) Howell and Scott (Dyna) Dailey; 13 great-grandchildren, Josh Moses Marciano, Morgan Huggins, Tanner Huggins, Dylan Howell, Krista Howell, Shelby Howell, Levi Dailey, Curtis Dailey, Lena Lesko, Abbie Lesko, Eli Lesko, Carson Goulet and Macy Goulet; and several nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents and stepfather, she is preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Floyd E. Buck on April 11, 2007; a grandson, Mike Moses; and a brother. Ernest Cullums.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, a private family service will be held Friday at 1 p.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home with burial in Athens Memory Gardens. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Lena Buck
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.