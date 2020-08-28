Lena Hayes

MARION – Lena Mae Hayes, 97, of 464 James Way, Marion, OH, kissed this world good-bye on Monday, Aug. 30, 2020.
She was born Sept. 17, 1922, to the late George Henry and Orpha Mae (McCullins) Martin.
Lena was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Pearl H. Hayes; her son, Martin Kirkendall; one brother, Cloyce (Mabel) Martin; two sisters, Mildred (Ralph) Kirkendall and Thelma (Paul) Alden.
She is survived by daughters, Cheryl Robin (Bernie) Gillespie of Marion and Debora Lou (Joseph) Cassady of Marysville, California; grandaughters, Jennifer Glowacki, Tracy (Brian) Lukanski, Jerilyn Cassady; grandsons, Ethan Gillespie, Madison Gillespie, Alex Cassady, Benjamin (Cassie) Cassady, Kaniel Cassady, Grant (Ginnie) Cassady, Morgan Cassady. She is also survived by five great-grandchildren, Rowan Gillespie, Lucas Gillespie, Jackson Cassady, Nathan Cassady, and Jerry-Faye Cassady and numerous nieces and nephews.
Lena attended Mechanicsburg Elementary School and graduated from Athens High School, Athens, OH. She was a clerk at Woolworth’s and went on to be employed by General Telephone and Electric (GTE) as a secretary and later as a supervisor of the switchboard operators. In her later years after retirement, she moved to Findlay, OH, and became the administrator of Sunshine Child Care Center for over 20 years.
She was a member of Grace and Truth Community Church Findlay, Ohio, until her relocation to Marion in 2017. Lena was an accomplished seamstress and was proficient at needlework. She loved jigsaw puzzles and also traveled around the world through the many books she read throughout her lifetime. Lena was an amazing mother and poured her life in to raising her three children. Later she delighted in being a grandmother and great grandmother.
Visitation will be Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020 from 2-3 p.m. at Boyd-Born Funeral Home, 122 W. Columbia Street, Marion, Ohio. Funeral will follow at 3 p.m. at the funeral home. Rev. Bernie Gillespie officiating. Burial will be at Alexander Cemetery, Athens, Ohio on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.