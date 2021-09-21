Corning - Leona M. "Nonie" Eickel Pompey passed away Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at the Highland Oaks Care Center, McConnelsville.
She was born June 21, 1929, in Corning, a daughter of the late Henry and Julia Lusetti Eickel.
She was a proud 1947 graduate of corning High School; she married the love of her life in1949; she worked and retired as a cook at the Corning Elementary school for 25 years; she loved the magic of the Christmas season; and she loved all of her family unconditionally.
She is survived by her daughters Leanna (Charlie) Doughty and Mary Lou Wycinski; daughter-in-law Beth Pompey; sister Jeanne Eickel Banevich; her brother Tim Eickel; grandchildren Rebecca Doughty, Cheryl Dutiel, Jason Pompey, Doyd (Tanya) Wycinski, Melanie (Mark) Heim and Jeannie (Ginger) Wycinski; 10 great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her devoted husband Michael Pompey, Jr.; her loving son Mitch Pompey; and her sisters Catherine Eickel Dew and Helen Eickel Dodson.
Per Nonie's wishes cremation will take place and private family interment service will take place at a later date.
To sign the online guestbook please visit www.jehumphreyfuneralhomeshawnee.com. Leona "Nonie" Pompey
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.