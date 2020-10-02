ALBANY — Leonard E. Boring, 66, Albany, passed away October 1, 2020, at O’Bleness Hospital.
Born Aug. 27, 1954, in Pageville, he was the son of the late William C. and Florence L. Reeves Boring. He was a 28-year member of the Improved Order of Redman Lodge.
He is survived by his wife, Bonnie Phelps Boring; a son, David (Andrea) Boring; grandchildren T.J. Boring, Allison (Jake) Boring, Jordan (Kayla) Boring; great-grandson Bentley Hanning; siblings Sue (Stan) Phelps, Robert (Carol) Boring, Florence (Basil) Wright, Goldie Boring, all of Albany; and a close friend (Hippy) John West.
In addition to his parents he was preceded by brothers, Richard, Everett and Floyd; and sisters Emma McKee and Alice Faye.
Graveside services will be held for the family, no visitation will be observed.
Arrangements are by Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home.
You may sign his register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com
