ATHENS — Leonard (Garry) King, 76, of Hilliard, formerly of Athens, passed late Wednesday evening, Dec. 18, 2019 at Kobacher House, Columbus, after a short battle with cancer of the lungs. Born April 4, 1943 in Pratt’s Fork, he was the son of the late Gerald P. King & Mabel E. Dixon King.
A 1961 graduate of Shade High School, Garry was a technician at the Ohio University computer department for over 31 years. He had worked for a short time at Western Union and the Portsmouth Naval Yard for several years. He was a member of the American Legion, Shade Alumni Association, Shade Community Center Association, Shade and Hilliard Senior Citizens Association, and the Athens Alamander Western and Square Dance Club.
Garry is survived by his daughter, Laura Nichols of Hilliard; a grandson, Dylan Johnson; sisters, Ruth Farnham of Albuquerque, New Mexico and Marjorie Carter of Redlands, California. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife of over 42 years, Nancy Goldstein King, who passed in 2009; his special partner, Linda Skidmore, who died in 2018; his daughter, Denise M. King, who recently passed Dec. 6; two sisters, Virginia Root and Janet Biddle; and four brothers, Carl, Wiley, Bert, and Larry King.
Funeral service will be conducted Monday at noon at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens with Pastor Carrie Ator-James officiating. Burial will be in the Hillel Section of Alexander Cemetery. Friends may call Monday from 11 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home. Military Rites will be conducted by the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard at the cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Shade Community Center Association, P.O. Box 41, Shade, OH 45776.
