Leonard Hill

STEWART – Leonard Admarl Hill, 79, of Stewart, Ohio was summoned into heavenly glory on Thursday, July 23, 2020. He was born June 25, 1941 in Old Floodwood, Ohio to the late Leonard and Audrey Christy Hill. He was surrounded by family and friends whose lives he had touched by his gentle presence. For those that knew him, Len was a soft spoken man, yet his kindness was felt strongly by many.
He was an Army Veteran who served from 1966-1968. Upon his honorable discharge from the service he went back to his passion of carpentry. As a 62-year carpenter, his keen and steady workmanship was witnessed by many in the community that oftentimes led to life long friendships which were built not only during this life, but were carried into eternity upon his entrance to heaven.
Leonard served as a long time trustee and statutory agent at First Baptist Church of Athens and always answered the call when projects at the church needed attention. As a hobby he was an avid reader; especially of health books.
Len is survived by his wife of 47 years, Rebecca “Becky” Hill of Stewart, Ohio; daughter, Lisa (Ken) Baker of Winchester, Virginia; son, Jamison (Brandy) Hill of Summerville, Georgia; three grandchildren, Kayla DePretto, Chandler Godfrey, and Laurali Hill; his sister, Sharon (Tom) Collins; brother, Stephen Hill; and several nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Howard Hill and two sisters Jennie Bruce and Barbara Chapman.
A funeral service will be held Monday, July 27, 2020 at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Athens with visiting hours directly beforehand from 9-11 a.m. His burial service will be at Athens Memory Gardens following the funeral service. Military rites will be conducted by the Athens American Legion Post 21 and Albany VFW Post 9893.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Athens, 336 E State Street, Athens, Ohio 45701.
Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register book at www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com.
The family would like to provide a special thank you to the O’Bleness Nursing staff, OhioHealth Hospice, and the Athens County Veterans Affairs clinic for Leonard’s care during his final days.
