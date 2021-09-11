Millfield - Leonard McClain, 86, of New Whiteland, IN, formerly of Millfield, OH, died peacefully at the home of his daughter Sept. 6, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.
Born April 23, 1935, in Coolville, OH, he was the son of the late Ward & Inez Congrove McClain. Leonard grew up in Stewart/New England area and graduated from Rome Canaan High School in 1953. He played ball for the New England Sluggers. Leonard worked 14 years at RCA and retired from Bryant after 25 years of service. He was a member of Crossroads Baptist Church in Indianapolis.
Leonard loved country music, especially Kitty Wells and woodworking. He coached Little League baseball in Indiana. His team finished first in the state. A loyal fan of the Cincinnati Reds, Cincinnati Bengals and Ohio State football.
He is survived by his daughter, Tina (Rob) Self; grandchildren, Bobby, Monica, Steve, Michael, Kayla, Sheena, Matt and Chris; several great-grandchildren; three sisters, Joan Hart, Ann McLean, and Sylvia Randolph and several nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, he was proceeded in death by his first wife of 41 years, Norma; son, Bob McClain; sister, Judy Oxley and brothers, Frank, Aaron, David, Chet and Harvey.
As was Leonard's request, a private funeral was held Sept. 8, 2021, at Hughes Moquin Funeral Home with burial at the Stewart Cemetery. You may send the family a message of sympathy or sign the online guestbook at www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com. Leonard McClain
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.