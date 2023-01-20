Athens, OH - Leroy Bennett, 87, of Athens, Ohio, passed away on January 1, 2023, at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Uhrichsville, Ohio and was the son of the late Clyde and Adrienne Bennett. He was preceded in death by his stepbrother John William Guy, stepsister Barbara Maurer, grandson Kyle Morgan, grandson Nick Bennett, and stepson Todd Bradford. Leroy served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He graduated from Ohio University with a bachelor’s degree in engineering. Leroy founded and operated Care-La-Way Diet Control which helped many Ohioans to better health through weight loss and nutrition. He also owned Athens Mirror Image Hair Salon for over 25 years. He loved music and enjoyed playing his guitar and singing for friends and family. Leroy was a wonderful, loving husband and a friend to all he met. He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Fran Bennett, sister Patricia Willis, five children: Jeff (Vicki) Bennett, Laurie Galbraith, Austin (Leslie) Bennett, Marcella Morgan, Jake Bennett (fiancée Jessica), stepdaughter Lisa (Matt) McConnell, and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Burial will be in the spring at the Bennett family plot at Gnadenhutten Cemetery. Leroy Bennett
