ATHENS — Leslie Blair, 60, of Athens, died Friday, July 23, 2021 at Hickory Creek Nursing Home.
Born June 1, 1961, he was the late son of the late Garrett Talbert and Jr. Stotts.
He was an avid hunter and fisherman, loved the outdoors and spending time with the ones he loved.
He is survived by his three children; Bobby (Barb) Blackstone, Bethany Stalter and Tessa (Tommy) Blair; eight grandchildren, Lillyana, Tiffany, Chase, Lydia, Timothy, Alexis, Leland and Faith; friend and companion, Joyce Blackstone; and three brothers, Jim (Pam) Blair, Scott Blair and Michael Blair.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers; Donald and Terry Blair.
Per his wishes, there will be no formal funeral or calling hours. A memorial and celebration of life will be held on Aug. 14, 2021, at Strouds Run State Park at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, all contributions and donations may be made to Hughes Moquin Funeral Home for expenses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.