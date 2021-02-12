Leslie Johnson

ATHENS – Leslie Ann Johnson passed away on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at the James Cancer Hospital in Columbus, OH. It was World Cancer Day and her loving husband was by her side. She was 50 years old.
Leslie was born in 1970 in Lancaster, OH, to Leo “Barney” and Pamela “Penny” Johnson, and was raised in central Ohio with her sibling, Leo “BJ” Johnson of Myrtle Beach, SC. Leslie graduated from Ohio University in Athens, OH, where she met her husband, Chris Fahey of Moundsville, WV. The two married in Columbus, OH, and recently celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary. She is survived by her mother, brother and husband, and is deeply missed by numerous friends and relatives.
Everyone loved Leslie. She was a beautiful person. Her tender, sympathetic heart endeared her to anyone who knew her well, and her quick smile and intelligence were always ready to help strangers, clients, coworkers, and friends and family alike. Leslie was a joy to be around and treated everyone she met with respect.
In her turn, Leslie loved her family and friends dearly. She also loved Athens, Ohio, and Ohio University. She was a proud Bobcat, and her caring service as an Academic Advisor in the School of Nursing was rewarded in her final months, as one of her former nursing students joined her medical team to care for her at the James Hospital.
Leslie also loved and respected nature, and strongly supported recycling. She favored long walks on the beach and hikes through the woods, and was an avid disc golfer with her husband. She preferred to live out in the country, and enjoyed gardening and interacting with wildlife through her feeders.
Leslie also demonstrated an abiding love and respect for her community by volunteering her time to increase access to medical education and care for southeastern Ohioans. She was co-chair of the Athens Community Leadership Council for many years, organizing events and fundraising to increase awareness of women’s health issues.
Leslie was a true light in this world, and love was her defining characteristic.
There will be no visitation. A celebration of life will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, donations in Leslie’s memory can be made to Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio, which serves the Athens community, at 206 East State Street, Columbus, OH 43215, or online at give.ppgoh.org. All gifts in Leslie’s memory will be used to support Planned Parenthood’s work in the Athens community. Arrangements entrusted to Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society.
