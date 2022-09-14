Lester "Butch" Haning Sep 14, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Pomeroy - Lester Dale "Butch" Haning, 75, Pomeroy, passed away Saturday, September 10, 2022,at his residence.Born February 5, 1947, in Pageville, he was the son of the late Ray and Myrtle Hudnall Haning. He was a retired Union Carpenter, a member of the Eagles and VFW.He is survived by his wife Lois Hudnall Haning, children Randy Haning (Ginelle Rosenberg) of Miami, FL.,Amber (Richard) Layne of South Carolina, Andrew (Cassi) Haning of Pomeroy, and Gayla Fetty; grandchildren Alayna and Bentley Layne, Aubrey Haning,and Isaiah Arms; siblings Wanda Searles of Rutland, Donna (Dale Clonch) Haning of Pomeroy,Jerry (Peggy Wandling) Haning of Albany; mother-in-law Addie Hudnall,several nieces and nephews; and golfing buddies.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by 5 brothers and 1 sister,and father-in-law Howard Hudnall.At his request he will be cremated, and no services will be observed.Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.Lester "Butch" Haning To plant a tree in memory of Lester Haning as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Lester Dale Haning Pomeroy Golf Jerry Howard Hudnall Lois Hudnall Haning Alayna Addie Hudnall Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Spartans blank Bulldogs in dominant gridiron showdown Athens High School alumnae inducted into American Academy of Arts and Sciences Burrow an example of what's right about today's professional athletes 'Joe Cool' keeps calm and collected amid meteoric rise Reports of vandalism at Athens County gas pumps being investigated Trending Recipes
