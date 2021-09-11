Athens - Graveside service for Lester Rolland Faires will be conducted Monday, Sept. 13th at 1 p.m. at Maplewood Cemetery, Glouster. Friends may call Monday, Sept. 13th, 10 a.m. to noon at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Military Rites will be conducted by the Combined Color Guard at the cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trimble Textbook and Supplies Foundation, c/o Sandy Gyure, P.O. Box 187, Glouster, OH 45732. Lester R. Faires
