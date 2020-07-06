HOCKINGPORT – Leta Marie Davis, 91, of Hockingport, formerly of Chauncey, died Sunday morning, July 5, 2020 at The Laurels of Athens. Born Feb. 23, 1929 in Circle Hill (Dover Twp.), she was the daughter of the late John Alan Barnhart and Oral Lee Pierce Barnhart.
A 1947 graduate of Chauncey-Dover High School, she attended Southerton Beauty School. She operated Leta’s Beauty Salon in The Plains and was employed at McCafferty Variety Shop. She and her late husband moved to Hockingport in 1983.
Leta is survived by a daughter, Dorothy (Donald) Keels of Athens; two sons, John (Patti) Davis of Hockingport and Randy (Denise) Davis of Reedsville; three grandchildren, Charlie (Cassie) Davis, Allison (Billy) Watkins and Danielle (Greg) Ortegae; seven great-grandchildren, Claire, Evie and Finn Davis, Trey and Callie Watkins and Brice and Brennen Ortegae; a sister, Ladonna Woods of Nelsonville; and two sisters-in-law, Charlene Barnhart of Logan and Jo Anne Barnhart of Greenville, SC.
Besides her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Wilson Davis in 2005; a sister, Marlene Knight; three brother, Larry, Gerald “Jack”, and John Barnhart, Jr.
A graveside service will be conducted Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Hilltop Cemetery, Millfield with Pastor James Lambert and Pastor Bill Duty officiating. Family and friends are encouraged to wear a face covering and to observe social distancing at the service. Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.