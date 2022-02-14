Coolville - Levi Burton (Bill) Bobo, 77, of Coolville, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, surrounded by his family.
He was born on March 12, 1944 in Macon, GA., the son of the late William Bobo and Betty (Baker) Bobo Dicken.
Bill is survived by his wife of 56 years, Nancy Gibbs Bobo; sons, Timothy Bobo of Vincent, OH., Terry (Stacie) Bobo of Curtice, OH., Tracy (Andrea) Bobo of Athens, OH.; daughter, Catherine (Scott) Rutherford of Palm Harbor, FL.; grandchildren; Riley Bobo, Grace Bobo, Regan Bobo, Natalie Rutherford and Mason Bobo; step-grandchildren; Patrick Rutherford, Joseph Wiskochil and Cali (Wiskochil) Garey; brother, John Bobo; sisters, Cherley (Del) Grogg and Evelyn (Bill) Housum; sisters-in-law, Judy Dicken and Carol Dicken.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Chris Dicken, Lee Dicken, Freddy Bobo and grandson, Alexander Bobo.
Bill was retired from Ohio Operating Engineers and served eight years as a Troy Township Trustee. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed fishing and travel. Bill spent the last 32 years developing and operating Bobo's Campground, on the Hocking River.
Visitation will be Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, from 4-8 p.m., at Leavitt Funeral Home in Belpre, Ohio.
Service will be Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the Hockingport United Methodist Church, 28821 Pavilion, Hockingport , OH., with Rev. Phillip Thomas, presiding.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com.
The family welcomes guests to donate to the charity of their choice, in lieu of flowers.
