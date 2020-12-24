ATHENS — Lewis Raymond “Ray” Stoncel, 78, of Athens, went to be with The Lord on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020 at his home surrounded by family.
Born Aug. 18, 1942 in Glouster, he was the son of the late Robert F. And Mary England Stoncel.
After graduating high school, Ray went to work in telecommunications for Norfolk Rail Road then later for Southern Ohio Coal Company from where he would retire. He had many passions and loved traveling the world. Much of his free time was spent watching football and westerns and he always loved to fish. Though he had his passion for his hobbies, he was first a family man who held his loved ones closest to his heart.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Phyllis; two children, Anthony “Tony” (Melanie) Stoncel of Amesville, Joni (David) Dailey of Bellefontaine; granddaughter, Madeline Dailey of Bellefontaine; sister, Mary (Gary) Hooper of Trimble; and several nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers, Jim Brown and Robert Stoncel.
Arrangements are entrusted to Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home where cremation will take place. A graveside service will be 11AM on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021 at Bates Cemetery with Mark Mitera officiating. Due to COVID-19 face coverings and social distancing will be observed. You may sign the online guestbook or leave the family a message of sympathy at www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com.
