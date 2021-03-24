Lewis Tolbert Jr.

GLOUSTER – Lewis William Tolbert Jr., 42, of Glouster passed away at his residence. He was born Sept. 27, 1978 in Columbus. He formerly worked for Frog Ranch in Glouster and also worked in lawn care and landscaping. Lewis enjoyed biking, writing, reading, assisting at the Bishopville Food Pantry, making videos and eating vegetables. He was also known to be very artistic.
He is survived by his father, Lewis W. Tolbert Sr.; his mother, Susan D. Blevins Tolbert; a sister, Darla Edwards of Reynoldsburg; and nieces and nephews, Braydon, Chloe, and Aiden.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Phillip and Wilma Blevins; and paternal grandparents, Lewis M. and Betty Tolbert.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville with John Wright officiating. Family will receive friends on Saturday from 1 p.m. until the time of service. Please follow all CDC guidelines regarding masks and social distancing while attending the services. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com.
