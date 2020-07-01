AMESVILLE – Lex LaRue Woody, 63, of Amesville, passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at his residence. He was born on Feb. 3, 1957 in Zanesville, Ohio to Hazel Woody.
He is survived by his mother, Hazel Woody Willett of Amesville; two daughters, Danyell Singree of Lima and Mandy Thompson of Zanesville; two brothers, Jeffery Woody of Nelsonville and Robert Willette of Zanesville; three sisters, Candia Tabler of Athens, Tequila Willette of Columbus and Bobby Jean Draughn of Zanesville; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his father at heart, Herbert Norris; and sister, Regina Willette.
Services will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020 at noon at the Stone-Matheney Funeral Home in Chesterhill with burial following in the Kilvert Cemetery. Friends may call on the family one hour prior to the services. To send a note of condolence to the family go to www.matheneyfh.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.