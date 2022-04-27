Waverly - Lian H. The-Mulliner, 85, of Waverly, Ohio, passed 2:05 a.m. Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at her home.
Lian was born November 27, 1936 in Probbolingo, Indonesia, the daughter of Adiprono Tirtonegoro and Ina (Sie) Tirtonegoro. On September 20, 1973, she was united in marriage to Brian Kent Mulliner, who survives.
Surviving are two brothers, Ben The and John (Patricia) Tirtonegoro, four nieces, Corrie Tirtonegoro, Kyla (Hannah) Tirtonegoro Amy (John) Schneiger and Ruby (Jeff) Asquith four great-nieces and a nephew, Jetta and Mason Tirtonegoro and Justin (Johonna) Asquith, Rachel (Nick) Kroupa , three great-great nieces and nephews, Alex and Ava Asquith, Wyatt Kroupa and her fury friend, Charlie.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, Robert (Ida) Tay and Franz The.
Lian earned her Bachelor's degree from Air Langga University in East Jave and Library training from Catholic University in Washington D.C. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Athens, Emerita director of international collections at Ohio University, and a Librarian at the Cornell University.
A memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m. Thursday, May 5, 2022 at the Glenn Center at Bristol Village.
www.boyerfuneral.com Lian The-Mulliner
