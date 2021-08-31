Corning, Ohio - Lilian Fisher Winnenberg, 98, of Corning, Ohio passed away peacefully at her home on Aug. 25, 2021.
Born on the Fisher farm in 1923 in Monroe Township, southern Perry County, Lilian was a master biology and science teacher at Miller High School. She believed in hands-on learning in the biology lab and the logic of the scientific method. Dozens of her students credit their careers in the science and medical fields to their experiences in her classrooms. A 1940 graduate of Corning High School, she received her undergraduate degree from the Ohio State University (1944), and a master's degree from Ohio University (1980). After a short stint as a scientist at Ross Labs in Columbus her contributions to education began as a teacher at Marion Pleasant High School and Corning High School, before becoming the first biology teacher at the new Miller High School in 1964. Her father Fred Fisher believed in education of his seven daughters and said, "if you educate a man you educate one person, if you educate a women you educate an entire family." Taking advantage of his train pass on the New York Central Railroad, Lilian commuted between Corning and Columbus on weekends on the train to complete her education at OSU during the WWII years.
In addition to her academic accomplishments, she was one of the founding members of the Southern Local Education Association, bringing collective bargaining to the district in the 1970s; founded the program for Talented and Gifted Students at Southern Local in the 1980's; and was one of the founding members of Southern Perry County Academic Endowment Fund in 1988. After retirement she and her sister organized the Southern Perry County Incubation Center for Entrepreneurs (SPICE) and she helped start and operate the Community Exchange Gift Shop in Shawnee with her family for 25 years. She was also an active volunteer with the Little Cities of Black Diamonds Archive and the Corning-Monroe History Museum.
A loving mother, Lilian was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert Winnenberg, whom she married in 1946; daughter Anna Hillis; parents Fred and Hazel Fisher; brothers Fred, Jr. and Vernon Fisher; and sisters Jean Boring and Roberta Sawyer.
She is survived by her sons William (Kathy Davis) Winnenberg of Bend, Ore., Joseph (Jeannie Lanning) Winnenberg of New Lexington, and John (Cindy Hartman) Winnenberg of Burr Oak; her sisters Georgeann Price, Columbus; Martha Briggs, Midland, Mi., Patty Bowers, Boise, Idaho, and Midge Palmer, Lake St. Louis, Mo.; her grandchildren Michael (Phensri) Hillis, Susan (Jeff) Kelke, Robbie (Michelle) Winnenberg, Andrew (Selu) Winnenberg, Joe (Leslie) Winnenberg, Megan (Beth) Winnenberg; Marcus (Casey) Winnenberg, Emily (Zak) Kruse; and 13 great-grandchildren. Special mention to her housekeeper Margie Post, and yard keeper Jerry Willison for several decades of support.
In accordance with Lilian's wishes her body has been donated for research and training at the Ohio University College of Osteopathic Medicine.
A Celebration of Lilian's life will take place outdoors on Saturday, Sept. 18 at the shelter house at Burr Oak State Park Lodge and Conference Center, Glouster, Ohio with family greeting guests from 3-4:30 p.m. and a memorial celebratory program at 4:30 p.m. Food and refreshments will be available following the service. In keeping with Lilian's firm belief in science, the family asks that only COVID-vaccinated guests attend in person and that they wear masks. Children excepted. Others may send their condolences to the family via e-mail or cards.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hazel Post Fisher Community Fund of the Southern Perry County Academic Endowment Fund; c/o the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio, 35 Public Square, Nelsonville, Ohio 45764. Lilian Winnenberg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.