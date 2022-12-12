Athens - Lillian E. Clark, age 93, of Athens died early Wednesday morning, Dec. 7, 2022 at OhioHealth O'Bleness Hospital, Athens. Born Dec. 27, 1928 in Trimble, she was the daughter of the late Francis Murphy and Elsie Ahle Murphy Deal.
She attended Jacksonville-Trimble High School and was employed at Hickory Creek Nursing Center as a Nurse's Aide. She also was employed as a private caregiver for several area residents. She attended the First Church of God and the Athens Church of Christ. She was a member of Albany Chapter 558 Order of Eastern Star and the Red Hats Club. She had been a resident of Athens for over 70 years.
Lillian is survived by a daughter, Debora (Larry) Gibson of Athens; a daughter in law, Joanna Clark of Jackson; six grandchildren, Shannon Clark of Germany, Kayla Clark of California, Mindy (Todd) Bell of Powell, Mark (Ana) Gibson of Spain, Greg (Jasmine) Gibson of Springfield, IL and Valerie (Kolt) Mathias of Athens; ten great grandchildren, Alyssa Bell, Audra Bell, Jimena Gibson, Carlota Gibson, Philip Gibson, John Paul Gibson, Zoey Gibson, Skye Gibson, Hunter Mathias and Kash Mathias.
Besides her parents she is preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Jack L. Clark, who passed in 2008; a son, Jack L. Clark; two sisters, Donna Brunton and Delores Guisinger; and three brothers, Denzil Murphy, James Murphy and Larry Deal.
Funeral service will be conducted Saturday, Dec. 17th, at 1:00 p.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral home, Athens officiated by Bruce Stoker, Minister. Burial will be in Maplewood Cemetery, Glouster. Friends may call Saturday one hour prior to the service. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.
Lillian Clark
