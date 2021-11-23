Albany - Linda J. Arnold, 70, Albany, passed away Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at Grant Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio.
She was born May 23, 1951, in Athens, the daughter of the late Wilbur and Helen Linton Williams. She formerly worked at Mac's and Bec's Hardware, and was a home maker.
Linda is survived by her husband, Dave Arnold; sons, Jeremy (Misty) Stump, and Jason (Myrtle) Stump; grandchildren Kaylea, Ashley, Joey, Taylor, Kyler, and Jimmy; a sister Marilyn Williams; nieces Trinny Williams, Paula (Paul) Dotson and Kathy Mara.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Charles Williams, and a step-son, Terry Arnold.
Calling hours will be Wednesday 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 p.m. at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home. Linda had chosen cremation to follow services.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Ohio Health Home Care, 444 W. Union St. Suite C. Athens, Ohio 45710.
You may sign her register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com Linda Arnold
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.