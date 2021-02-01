ATHENS – Linda L. Cone, 73, of Athens, OH passed away Friday, Jan. 29, 2021 at home. Linda was a 1965 graduate from Athens High School, and a 1998 graduate from Ohio University with a Bachelor of Science in Human and Consumer Sciences where she graduated with honors. She was a lifetime member of Gamma Pi Delta Honor Society, Phi Upsilon Omicron Honor Society, and Golden Key National Honor Society. Linda graciously spent most of her life devoted to her husband, family and home. Later in life she was an Interior Design Instructor at Ohio University. She was also very gifted in crafting and quilting.
Linda is survived by her loving husband, Richard E. Cone of Athens, OH of 54 years; son, Traves and Anita Cone, and their children, Hunter and Mikayla of West Palm Beach, FL; son, Josh and Stephanie Cone, and their children, Chase and Daniel of Galena, OH; daughter, Piper and Frank Scolaro, and their children, Frank Jr., Vincent and Simone of Olympia, WA; brother, Mike and Candy Goodwin of Athens, OH; brother, John and Margy Goodwin of Athens, OH; and several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Virginia L Goodwin of Athens, OH and father, Edward A Goodwin of Logan, WV.
Due to current social restrictions, there will be not be a formal memorial service but instead a small private celebration of her life at her home with family and close friends on Wednesday, Feb. 3 from 2-4 p.m. For condolences, please donate to your favorite charity in the honor of Linda Cone, such a loving wife, mother, sister and nana. Arrangements are entrusted to Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home where you may sign the online guestbook or leave the family a message of sympathy at www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com.
