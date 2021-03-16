Chauncey - Linda Elaine Duncan, 46, of Chauncey, passed away Friday morning, March 13, 2021, at her home. Born May 20, 1974, in Athens she is the daughter of Gleneta Goins Tinkham of Chauncey and the late Danny Bricker.
A 1992 graduate of Athens High School, she was employed at Hickory Creek Nursing Center and Cambridge Home Health Care as a State Tested Nursing Assistant.
Besides her mother, Linda is survived by her longtime companion, Mike Taylor; two daughters, Shianna Duncan and her fiancé, Riley Steele of McConnelsville and Mikayla Taylor; three grandchildren, Baylee, Hayden and William Steele; a sister, Patricia Tippie and her fiancé, Scott Young of Millfield; and a special uncle and aunt, Glen and Ann Goins of Athens.
Besides her father, she is preceded in death by two brothers, William Edward Tippie and Jason Edward Tinkham; two uncles, Gillan and Richard Goins.
The funeral service will be conducted Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens with Pastor Walt Goble officiating. Friends may call Tuesday 4-6 p.m. at the funeral home. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Linda Duncan
