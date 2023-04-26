Chauncey - Linda Sue Forsyth, age 74, of Chauncey, died Saturday, April 22, 2023 at Mt. Carmel Hospital- East, Columbus. Born March 17, 1949 in Athens, she was the daughter of the late James Albert Knight and Ida Marie Katzenbach Knight.
She attended The Plains High School and had been employed in the food service industry. She had volunteered at Chauncey Elementary School as a teacher aide. She enjoyed crafts, her flowers and gardening.
Linda is survived by her daughter, Dee (Don III) Douglas of The Plains; her sons, David Forsyth and Chris Forsyth both of Chauncey; two granddaughters, Ashley Forsyth and Carissa (Steven) Taggart both of The Plains; two great grandchildren, Bristol Taggart and Kyler Hixson; three sisters, Judy Croucher, Carol Knight and Jane Cox all of The Plains.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Donald Terry Forsyth, who died Sept. 16, 2019.
A funeral service will be conducted Thursday, April 27th at 1:00 p.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens with Gary Alton officiating. Burial will be in Hilltop Cemetery. Friends may call Wednesday 6-8 p.m. and Thursday 12:00 noon until the time of service at the funeral home. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Linda Forsyth
