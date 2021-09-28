Athens - Linda Rose Gould, age 69, of Athens died Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 at Doctor's Hospital, Columbus. Born Oct. 7, 1951 in Athens, she was the daughter of the late John David Young and Audra Yeater Young.
She attended Alexander High School and was employed as a cook with Frisch's Big Boy Restaurant and Albert's Café. She was a member of Airline Church of Christ and Federal Valley Senior Citizens Club. She enjoyed reading, puzzle games, cooking and her grandkids.
Linda is survived by a daughter, Amanda Gould of Athens; a son, Tony Gould of Athens; three grandsons, William Gould, Ryan Gould and Jeff Lewis; six brothers, Charles Young, Donald (Peggy) Young, Bill (Joann) Young, Frances (Peggy Lee) Young, Larry (Debbie) Young and Mike (Sharon Breeden) Young; two sisters in law, Susie Young and Juanita Young; also surviving are several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Charles E. Gould in 2010; a close nephew, Brian Young; four brothers, Ralph (Elsie), John W., Bobby Lee and James Young. Funeral service will be conducted Thursday at 1 p.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens, officiated by H. Willard Love, Minister. Burial will be in South Canaan Cemetery.
Friends may call Wednesday 6-8 pm at the funeral home. Face covering are requested at the funeral home. Please share a memory, a note of condolence, or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Linda Gould
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.