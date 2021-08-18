Linda (Kish) Orcutt of The Plains, Ohio passed away on Aug. 17, 2021. Born on Aug. 24, 1951, in Mt. Pleasant, PA, she was the daughter of the late Vincent (Hook) Kisk and Madelyn (Matheny) Kish of Chauncey, OH.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her late husband, Norman Orcutt; brother, Eddie Kish; and niece, Kelly Mace of Nelsonville.
She is survived by her brother, Denny Kish (Sandee Bishman) of Nelsonville; brother and sister-in-law, Vincent (Genalynn) Kisk of Nelsonville; sisters, Brenda (Kish) Mace, and Jean (Bruce McClead) Deeter of The Plains; uncle and aunt, Charles and Anita Matheny of Chauncey; aunt, Shelia of Hollywood, FL; and many nieces and nephews.
Private graveside services will be held Friday, Aug. 20, 11 a.m. at Greenlawn Cemetery in Nelsonville. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.