LOGAN – Linda D. Lanning, 70, of Logan went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020 at her residence. Born May 15, 1950 in Glouster, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Rebecca Buchman McLaughlin. Linda was formerly a daycare provider, attended the Logan Holiness Church, and enjoyed spending time with her family and God.
She is survived by two sons, Larry L. (Christina) Hook of Fort Myers, FL, and James “Eddie” (Beth) Hook of Lancaster; three daughters, Trinda Hook of Logan, Lori (Bud) Dotson of Logan, and Rebecca Hook of Millfield; stepchildren, Daniel (Niko) Lanning of League City, TX and Ramona Lanning of Logan; 29 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Marion McLaughlin.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Lanning; a son, Robbie Hook; brothers, Johnny, George, Jack, Kenneth, and Jerry McLaughlin; and sisters, Betty Richards, Jean Decore, and Alice Cartwright.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Pastor Jason Fisher and Heartland Hospice for their comfort and care during Linda’s illness.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020 at the Logan Holiness Church, 1361 Colorado Ave. Logan, OH 43138 with Pastor Jason Fisher officiating. Interment will be in the Hilltop Cemetery, Millfield. Friends may call at the church on Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday. Masks and social distancing are required when attending all services. Arrangements are by the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com.
