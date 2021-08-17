Athens - A celebration of life and a memorial Mass for Linda Maher will be held on Saturday August 28 at Christ the King Church 75 Stewart St. Athens OH. The celebration of life will begin at 10 a.m. Friends and family are invited to share stories and/or items special to Linda and view displays about her life. The memorial Mass will begin at 10:45 a.m. Following the Mass there will be a reception in the Parish Center. Linda Maher
To plant a tree in memory of Linda Maher as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
