Linda Maher

ATHENS – Linda Gayle (Mayer) Maher, 65, of Athens, Ohio passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020. She was born July 21, 1954 in Athens. Linda was a kind, empathetic, and gentle soul with an infectious laugh and a great sense of humor. She was an encouraging wife; an understanding, patient mother; a devoted daughter; a supportive sister; a loving aunt and grandmother; and a loyal friend. Linda had a profound impact on the lives of many children and families as a childcare provider.
She was a founding member and former treasurer of the Athens Catholic Community Food Pantry. Linda was an avid photographer, like her father, and a member of Athens County Knitters. She visited all 50 states and several European countries. Other notable interests included reading, cooking, movies, musicals, plays, and almost all things Disney. She loved all colors as long as they were blue. Linda had an uncanny knack for remembering birthdays and important dates to the delight of her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Grace (Pugh) Mayer; grandparents, John and Mabel Pugh; special aunt and uncle, Marjorie (Pugh) Watson and Gregor Watson; and in-laws, Raymond and Janice Maher.
She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Robert L. Maher of Athens; father, Robert E. Mayer of Warsaw, Indiana; sister, Vicki (Joel) Casarrubias of Round Lake, Illinois; children, Matthew Maher of Beavercreek, Ohio, Rory (Kelsie) Maher of Corvallis, Oregon, Marilyn Maher of Athens; three grandchildren; and several loving cousins, nieces, nephews and in-laws.
A funeral Mass and memorial service will be scheduled in late May as conditions permit. Arrangements will be announced by Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the ALS Association Central and Southern Ohio Chapter, Habitat for Humanity of Southeast Ohio, and the Athens Catholic Community Food Pantry. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register book at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.
