Linda Norris

ATHENS – Linda Delilah Norris, 68, of Athens, went to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. Born Oct. 13, 1952 in Beckley, WV, she was the daughter of the late Calvin Caudill and Mary Crawford-Caudill.
Linda grew up in a large family surrounded by many loving brothers and sisters. She worked with her parents in their family store for many years. She then met the love of her life in church and they spent 41 wonderful years together. Linda devoted her life to care for her two children and husband who will miss her deeply. She touched the lives of many with her love and kindness. Heaven has received a bright angel.
Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Myree (Fred) Tingler, Wilma Cochran, Dorothy (James) DeBord; brothers, Bob (Louise) Caudill, Calvin Caudill, John (Fran) Caudill, Victor (Florence) Caudill; and brother-in-law, Danny Koker.
She is survived by her loving husband, Stephen M. Norris; children, Stephen C. Norris, Michele (Joshua) Frick; granddaughter, Riley Delilah, due June 2021; sisters, Diane (Booker) Whittenton; brothers, Joseph Caudill, Terry (Kim) Caudill; sisters-in-law, Mary Koker, Joney Caudill; brother-in-law, Jim Cochran, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021 at Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home with Pastor Phil Foster officiating. Entombment will follow in Athens Memory Gardens. You may call upon the family on Wednesday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Due to COVID-19, face coverings and social distancing guidelines will be in place. Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com.
