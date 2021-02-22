Linda North

GLOUSTER – Linda L. North, 70, of Glouster passed away Friday, Feb. 19, 2021 at O’Bleness Memorial Hospital, Athens. Born Dec. 23, 1950 in Detroit, MI, she was the daughter of the late Fred and Sarah Bebe Grant. She was a member of the Bishopville Church of Christ. Linda enjoyed cooking for her family, working crossword puzzles, and collecting butterflies.
She is survived by two daughters, Tanya (Bill Wingfield) North of Glouster and Lisa North of West Virginia; four grandchildren, Kerestan North, Austin North, Chelcie Curry, and Kamron Curry; a great-grandson, Renan North; and a brother, Robert Grant of Monroe, MI.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Fred North and a sister, Denise Dominguez.
Linda’s wishes were to be cremated and there will be no services observed. Arrangements are by Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com.
