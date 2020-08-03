Linda Peyton

MARION – Linda Lee Peyton, 67, of Marion, was called home to her Lord on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020 at the Marion General Hospital.
Linda was born on Dec. 23, 1952 to the late Donald and Rosabelle (Bentley) Turrill in Athens, OH. On Aug. 21, 1971, she married the love of her life, Larry Peyton in Greenville, SC.
Linda was an ordained minister of the gospel who loved to read, write poems, and do biblical studies to further her ministry. In her ministry, she loved people, she was an encourager, teacher and mentor bringing prophetic words, teachings, and encouragement to the Body of Christ for their strengthening in faith and their equipping to go forth and do good works. She was a friend that always seemed to have the right thing to say to those who needed a touch of love and encouragement in their moment of need or crisis. Not letting distances hinder her, she blessed many with her written words of encouragement and love through cards and emails that were truly received just at that “right time”. One who had walked through tragedies in life herself, she never wanted anyone to feel excluded, left behind, or alone being a firm believer and promoter of the phrase “We are all in this together”. Always giving of herself to others without expectation of anything in return, she was a true servant of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She will truly be missed by family and friends.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Donna Stage; brother-in-law, Joseph Stage; and her brothers, Bruce Turrill and Mike Turrill.
Those who will cherish her memories include her husband of 48 years, Larry Peyton of Marion, OH; and her daughter, Lee Ann Peyton of Marion, OH. Both, who would say how she was such a devoted, loving, and sacrificing wife and mother. She, being called home so early, we will greatly miss her, but thanks to our hope we have in Christ Jesus we are only separated by a moment in time.
Family and friends may come to honor her life on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020 from 10:30-11 a.m. at the Marion Christian Center, 1550 Richland Road, Marion, OH 43302. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020 starting at 11 a.m. at the Marion Christian Center with Sr. Pastor Perry Payne officiating. A burial will follow funeral service at the Marion Cemetery. Donations may be given in Linda’s memory to the Marion Christian Center. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.
