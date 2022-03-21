Linda Smathers

Buchtel - Linda Diane Smathers, age 74, of Buchtel, Ohio, passed away March 18, 2022 at her residence.
Linda was born Sept. 30, 1947 in Nelsonville, Ohio to John Phillips and Margaret Smith Phillips.
Linda loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Surviving are her husband of 57 years, Bobby Smathers; her children, Bobby (Alison) Smathers, of Buchtel, Yvonne (Greg) Bartlett, of Chauncey, Robby Smathers, of Athens, Scott Smathers, of Buchtel, Brian Smathers, of Nelsonville; 16 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; sisters, Christine Bennett, of Nelsonville, Janet Smith, of Columbus.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Sherry Newlun; brother, Richard Phillips; granddaughter; Ashley Newlun; great-grandson, Jaython Henry.
Funeral services will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. at the Warren-Brown Funeral Home, Nelsonville, Ohio with Pastor Chuck Fidler officiating.
Burial will be in Whitmore Cemetery, Buchtel.
Calling hours will be observed Wednesday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at this website: www.brownfuneralservice.net/condolences.
