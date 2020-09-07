GLOUSTER – Lisa L. Russell, 32, of Glouster passed away Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 at the O.S.U. Medical Center, Columbus. She was born Jan. 31, 1988 in Athens.
She is survived by her father, Willard L. Russell of Glouster; two children, Shane McKee Jr. and Roxy McKee, both of Glouster; two brothers, Scott and John Russell, both of Glouster; a step-brother, Terry Duncan of Jacksonville; a sister, Tiffine Russell of Glouster; half-sister, Renee McKee of Glouster; and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Charlet Duncan and a brother, Willie Russell.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020 at the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville. Friends may call at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Please observe social distancing measures as much as possible and wear a face covering while attending the services. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com.
