Glouster - Logan E. Dollison, 2 weeks and 5 days old, passed away Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at the Nationwide Children's Hospital, Columbus while he was under C.P.S. care. He was born Dec. 19, 2021, at O'Bleness Memorial Hospital, Athens.
He is survived by his mother, Lindsey Andrews Householder; father, William Dollison; brothers, Hayden and Kingston Householder; sisters, Adaline and Brooke Householder; maternal grandparents, Delbert Skinner and Sandra Stalling; aunts, Patricia Harris, Amanda Stobart, and Mary Dollison; and an uncle, Anthony Skinner.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Rosetta and Ray Dollison; aunt, Neosha Andrews; and uncles, Jason Skinner, Toby Skinner and Ray Dollison.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville with Linda Berry officiating. Interment will be in the Hilltop Cemetery, Millfield. Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 11 a.m. until the time of service.
A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com. Logan Dollison
