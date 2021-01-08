ATHENS – Lois Gay Smith, 88, of Athens passed away Thursday afternoon, Jan. 7, 2021. Born Jan. 29, 1932 in Mineral, she was the daughter of the late Glenn Blankenbeckler and Mildred Brooks.
Lois was a 1950 graduate of Waterloo High School and was passionate for traveling. She enjoyed anything the color red and loved her cats.
She is survived by her sister, Yvonne Woods; niece, Bonnie Woods; great-nephews, Ronnie Wells, TJ Howell, Seth Howell; great-nieces, Erica Matheny, Salena Cottrill; and her two beloved cats, Peggy and Boots.
Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Edmond.
Arrangements are entrusted to Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home where private graveside services will be held at West Union Street Cemetery. You may send the family a message of sympathy or sign the online guestbook at www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.