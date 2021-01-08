ATHENS – Lois Gay Smith, 88, of Athens passed away Thursday afternoon, Jan. 7, 2021. Born Jan. 29, 1932 in Mineral, she was the daughter of the late Glenn Blankenbeckler and Mildred Brooks.

Lois was a 1950 graduate of Waterloo High School and was passionate for traveling. She enjoyed anything the color red and loved her cats.

She is survived by her sister, Yvonne Woods; niece, Bonnie Woods; great-nephews, Ronnie Wells, TJ Howell, Seth Howell; great-nieces, Erica Matheny, Salena Cottrill; and her two beloved cats, Peggy and Boots.

Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Edmond.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home where private graveside services will be held at West Union Street Cemetery.

