Lois Weiss

Athens - Lois Marilyn (Sherman) Weiss, age 91 of Athens passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. Born Aug. 18, 1931 in New Marshfield, she was the daughter of the late Charles Sherman and Edith Liggett Sherman.
A 1949 graduate of Waterloo High School, she was a former employee of McBee System. She was a homemaker in the family home. Lois loved her kids, grandkids and great grandkids. She was affectionately known as "Granny". Her face lit up when the little ones visited!
She enjoyed attending bluegrass festivals with her sisters and brothers. Lois loved Bill Monroe! She was the kindest soul that ever lived. She made a great coconut cream pie and ham gravy! Lois enjoyed very much watching her birds at the bird feeder, especially the hummingbirds.
Lois will be sadly missed by her children, DeLois, B., Deadra (Mark) Linscott and Dwight "Ike" (Mary Ann) Weiss, Jr. all of Athens; five grandchildren, Sara (Brian) McDonald, Luke (Katy) Linscott, Hannah (Matt) Ackroyd, Ricky & Clay Zimmerman; three step grandchildren- Brandon & Nathan Stover and Breanna (Joshua) Greenlee; and seven great grandchildren- Bailee & Wyatt McDonald, Lila, Chandler and Drew Linscott, Maxwell and Maddox Ackroyd; three sisters in law, Bessie Sherman, Kitty Valenti and Janice Weiss; and many nieces, nephews; special friends, Eric & Jackie Brooks, Suzanne McClure, Boyd, Jill & Jenna Montle
She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Dwight E. Weiss, who died Feb. 6, 2014; her brothers, Kendall, Paul, Charles, Jr., and Wendell Sherman; sisters, Doris Carpenter and Joyce Sherman.
The family would like to thank Kimes Nursing Home, O'Bleness ICU and OhioHealth Hospice. A special thank you to Theresa and Mike for their loving compassion. Funeral service will be conducted Saturday at 1:00 p.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home , Athens, with Pastor John Pauley officiating. Burial will be in Alexander Cemetery, Hebbardsville. Friends may call Friday 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Lois Weiss
