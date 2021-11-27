Wellton AZ - Lois Y. Phipps 73 of Wellton, AZ formerly of Albany, Ohio passed away at Yuma Regional Medical Center on Nov. 6, 2021
A graduate of the first class of Alexander High School 1967, she was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and homemaker
She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Paul K. Phipps of Wellton, AZ.; daughters, Crystal (Kyle) Taylor of Wellton, AZ, Candi (Rob) Spaulding of Albany, OH, and Charity Phipps of Wellton, AZ; three grandsons, Ryan (Jessica) Taylor of Athens, OH, Morgan Spaulding of Albany, OH, and Marcus Spaulding of Albany, OH. She is also survived by a brother, Jack Beckley of Kingston, OH and sisters-in-law Carolyn Stiltner of Albany, OH and Elaine Phipps of Marysville, OH. Several nieces and nephews survive her as well.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Olga L. and Jesse G. Stiltner; a brother, Jessie Roger Stiltner; mother-in-law, Ruth E. Linville; father-in-law Don K. Phipps, and brother-in-law Wayne Phipps.
Cremation services are in place and no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested any memorial donations be made in her name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Lois Y. Phipps
