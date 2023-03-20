Lola Ann Whitmore, age 89, of Carbon Hill, Ohio, passed away March 17, 2023 at her residence, Carbon Hill, Ohio.
Lola was born April 12, 1933 in Carbon Hill, Ohio to William Harry Guess and Erma Clara Devol Guess. She was a1950 graduate of Carbon Hill High School 1950; worked for over 30 years at Doctor's Hospital in Nelsonville; member of the Carbon Hill Christian Church.
Surviving are her son Chris (Loretta) Whitmore of Carbon Hill; daughter Connie Hall of Carbon Hill, Cindy Howard of Carbon Hill; grandchildren Eric (Amy) Whitmore of Logan, Ryan (Jessica) Hall of Glouster, Amanda (Scott) Stumbo of Logan, Brian Johnson of Xenia; 9 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren.
Lola was preceded in death by her parents; husband Jack E. Whitmore; daughters Cathy Whitmore, Carrie Johnson; granddaughter Stacy Hayslip.
Funeral services will be held at 2pm Thursday at the Carbon Hill Christian Church, in Carbon Hill with Ken Whitt officiating. Burial will be in Carbon Hill Cemetery, Carbon Hill, Ohio.
Calling hours will be observed Wednesday 2-4 & 6-8pm at the Warren-Brown Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association.
