ATHENS – Lona Kay Coen, 72, of Athens went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus. Born Dec. 23, 1947 in Athens County, she was the daughter of Zora Scott Hudnall of Athens and the late Paul O. Hudnall.
A graduate of Chauncey Dover High School, she was employed at Goodyear in Logan for many years and at The Athens Messenger. She attended the Poston United Methodist Church. She enjoyed yard sales, Stewart Fireman’s Festival, Indian Mound Festival, gardening and flowers. She also enjoyed 4-H projects with her children
Lona is survived by, in addition to her mother, her husband of 36 years, Daniel L. Coen; three daughters, Lisa Coen and her fiancé, Carl Dicken of The Plains, Ashlee (Jason) Clark of Athens and Tina Coen and special friend, Rick Bailey of Stewart; a son, Clay (Brenda) Phillips of Albany; five grandchildren, Conner Clark, Alison, Andrew, Alexis and Austin Zimmerman; a sister, Meta (David) Stover of Millfield; a brother, Raymond (Mary) Hudnall of Athens; several nieces and nephews; and her special care-givers, Ashlee Clark and Cassandra West.
Besides her father, she is preceded in death by a sister, Debra Hudnall. Funeral service will be conducted Monday at 1 p.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens with Willard Love, Minister, officiating. Burial will be in Hilltop Cemetery, Millfield. Friends may call Sunday 3-5 p.m. and Monday one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, family and friends are required to wear a face covering and observe social distancing. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.
