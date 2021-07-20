Stewart - Lonnie Edward Flowers of Stewart, Ohio, born July 13, 1963, died on July 16, 2021, at Riverside Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. He was born in Kilvert, Ohio to Charles and Irene (Goins) Flowers. He was one of six children.
Lonnie retired as a truck driver from the Athens County Engineers Office in 2011 after 30 years of service.
Lonnie was known to his family and friends as the jokester. He will be missed for his need to leave a smile on your face and a laugh in your heart. And of course, for being a big Cincinnati Bengals fan.
Lonnie was proceeded in death by his parents; Charles and Irene Flowers; brother, James "Jimmy" Flowers; brothers-in-law, Jeff Norman and Raymond Walker. He is survived by his wife of 37 years Terri (Walker) Flowers; children, Brittany Flowers and Lonnie Joe (LJ) Flowers; siblings, Judy (Gail) Tabler, Betty Walker, Shirley (Henry) Stewart, and Rosemary (Joe) Butcher; In-law family LeRoy and Margaret Walker, Cynthia (Thomas) Engram, Lori Norman, Marcia (Harry) Campbell, LeRoy Jr. (Suzette) Walker and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation and funeral services will be held at Stone Matheny Funeral Home in Chesterhill, Ohio. Visitation is July 20, 2021, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held on July 21, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., officiated by the Reverend John Butcher. Lonnie Flowers
