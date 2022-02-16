McArthur - Lonnie C. Grigsby, 69, McArthur, passed away Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at Adena Medical Center, Chillicothe, Ohio.
Born July 16, 1952, in Cincinnati, he was the son of the late James and Mary Grigsby. He was an U.S. Air Force Veteran, and a retired truck driver for Austin Powder Company.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy Grigsby; children, Niki Grigsby, Lori Grigsby, Amber (Bobby) McDonald, Missy (Todd) Hitchens, Bobbie Jo (Bud) Smith, and William "Rusty" Bloomfield; grandchildren, Brandon (Nicole) Grigsby, Mackenzie Grigsby, J.P. Jamison, Kylie Smith, Hayden Bloomfield, Jazzy Bloomfield; great-granddaughter, Isla Grigsby; siblings, David (Teresa) Grigsby,
Alesa Tolley, Bruce (Paula) Grigsby, Lavada (Marvin) Lawrence, Kay (Opie) Tripplett, and Tracy Grigsby; several nieces and nephews; his dog, Tigger; very special friends, Pat Lawson, Jan Seel and Paul Jones.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Vaughn Grigsby, and a brother-in-law, Randy Tolley.
Services will be Friday at 2 p.m. at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home, with Rev. Randy Tolley officiating. Visitation is Thursday 4-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Lonnie Grigsby
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.