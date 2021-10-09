Athens - Lonnie Lee Cooper passed away peacefully in his home in Athens, on Oct. 2, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lorraine Rosealee (Slavick) Cooper, a grandson, his father and mother and six brothers and sisters.
He was survived by his five children, ten grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren, and six brothers and sisters.
Lonnie proudly served his country for over 23 years in the U.S. Air Force. Upon his retirement from the military, he became self employed for 38 years as a cattle rancher. He also received a Degree in Agriculture from Hocking Technical College.
Lonnie was a beloved husband, father, grandfather ( Papaw), great-grandfather, brother, son and friend. He was loved by all and will be greatly missed by those that were fortunate enough, to have known and felt his love and support.
Services and burial arrangements will be conducted by Rose & Quesenberry Funeral Home, in Shady Spring, WV., on Oct. 9, 2021. Lonnie L. Cooper
