ATHENS – Lonny Slaton Fraze died on March 24, 2020, of heart failure due to complications of Dementia at Logan Care and Rehabilitation Center in Logan, Ohio. A loving and dependable husband, father, and grandfather, he will be missed. Born in Weatherford, Texas, on Feb. 12, 1938, Lonny lived there until college. He graduated from Weatherford High School, a BA from the University of Texas Austin, and an MA in Theater from Penn State University.
Lonny started his theater career as Stage Manager at Bass Concert Hall (Austin, TX). While in graduate school at Carnegie Melon University and Penn State University, he worked as director and designer. After graduation, he was the director and designer at Strauss Little Theater of Monroe in Louisiana. Lonny taught at St. Mary’s College of Maryland, in The Department of Theater, Film and Media Studies. During the summers, he progressed from Technical Director to Box Office Manager at professional theater companies. Lonny Fraze became as Assistant General Manager at Penn State Center Stage, a Professional Company.
From 1968 to 2008, Mr. Fraze was a Tenured Associate Professor at Ohio University, School of Theater in Athens. Lonny Fraze is remembered fondly by his honor students who he mentored through the OU Honors Tutorial College. He taught non-majors acting and graduate classes of Arts Administration. Running the Box Office for OU Theater Department and OVST, led him to become a Member of the Board for Ohio Valley Summer Theater for 15 years, mostly as the treasurer. He also served on the Ohio Arts Council Board.
During his time at Ohio University, he acted, designed and directed at Berean Community Players, Actors Guild of Parkersburg of West Virginia, Mid-Ohio Valley Players, Showboat Becky Thatcher, and other theaters. Pat Berry Fraze and Lonny Fraze founded Actors Moveable Theater in 2000. He produced and directed many of the productions Actors Moveable Theater presented in a variety of venues. Doing summer stock, Pat and Lonny met. Their lives together revolved around the theater and their family for the next 58 years.
A sail boating enthusiast, starting at St. Mary’s College, Lonny belonged to Ohio University Sailing Club and Columbus Sailing Club, where he sailed with his daughter and grandson. As a target shooter, he was an NRA Instructor, range certified, and a gun club member until he was older. Tom Fraze, his son, and he went on motorcycle trips frequently until his fifties. Many dancers from Ohio University, have his performance photos in their portfolios. The composition in his photographs was excellent, as was noted, about his displayed pieces. His granddaughter remembers him taking her to Riffe Gallery family workshops and many theater productions. During the workshops, he was the gentleman with a camera taking pictures of the people, what they were doing, and his family.
Lonny’s parents and his brother, Denny T. Fraze, proceed in death before him. His wife Pat Fraze and his children, Tom Fraze and Denise Fraze Weible, are still living. Lonny is also survived by his son-in-law, Joe Weible, and his grandchildren, Samantha R Weible and Zach Weible. His family mourns Lonny’s Passing.
Due to Coronavirus Restrictions, there will be no viewings and no flowers. There will be a graveside memorial at Memory Gardens for immediate family only due to travel restrictions. Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Please share a memory, a note of condolence, or sign the online register book at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.
