LOGAN – Lorena Browning Davis, 77, of Logan, Ohio, passed away Feb. 29, 2020 at her residence, Logan, Ohio.
Lorena was born June 2, 1942 in Obetz, Ohio to Arthur Travis and Thelma Tremeer Travis. She owned and operated the Bridge Inn Bar in Carbon Hill for 23 years; member of the Moose; was former senior Regent of the Moose.
Surviving are husband of seven years, Carl Davis; daughters, Susie (Gary) Tyo of New Straitsville and Rebecca (Ben) Azbell of Lancaster; son, Jim Browning II of Grove City; brother, John Travis of Columbus; grandchildren, Jessica (Jeromy) Malone of New Straitsville, James Freer of New Straitsville, Lilly Lehoe of Lancaster, Gary Johnson, Jimmie Browning III, Jacob Browning, Josh Browning, and Brandon Azbell; 14 great-grandchildren; step-daughters, Cinthia Haines of Center Village and Debra Comber of North Ridgeville; and many nieces and nephews.
Lorena was preceded in death by her parents; former husband, Jimmie Browning; fives brothers; and two sisters.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., on Friday, March 6, 2020 at the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan, Ohio. Burial will be in Prospect Cemetery, Logan.
Calling hours will be observed on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. and Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
The family suggests donations be made in Lorena’s name to FairHoPe Hospice 282 Sells Rd Lancaster, Ohio 43130.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at this website: www.brownfuneralservice.net.
