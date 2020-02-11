Lorene Goins, 90, Pastor for 50 years of Olive Chapel, Bartlett, passed Feb. 1, 2020. Married 57 years to Willmore (d. Nov. 27, 2003), their offspring, Donna Ware, Faye Files, Bruce Goins (d. May 13, 2016), Lorraine Jordan, Victoria Newsom, Jane Goins; 12 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and 5 great-great grandchildren.

