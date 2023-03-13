Glouster - Lorenzo Dow Lowery Jr., 77 of Glouster passed away Friday March 10, 2023, at the Abbyshire Place in Bidwell. Born June 3, 1945, he was the son of the late Lorenzo Dow and Ethel Blanch Zarley Lowery. He was a Vietnam Era Army Veteran and retired from Good Year. Dow was a member of the Oakdale Church of Christ and enjoyed hunting, collecting firearms, and riding motorcycles.

