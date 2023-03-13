Glouster - Lorenzo Dow Lowery Jr., 77 of Glouster passed away Friday March 10, 2023, at the Abbyshire Place in Bidwell. Born June 3, 1945, he was the son of the late Lorenzo Dow and Ethel Blanch Zarley Lowery. He was a Vietnam Era Army Veteran and retired from Good Year. Dow was a member of the Oakdale Church of Christ and enjoyed hunting, collecting firearms, and riding motorcycles.
He is survived by his wife, Betty Koon Lowery; 2 sons, Scott (Charity) Lowery and Kevin Lowery; a daughter, Stephanie (William) Wise; 6 grandchildren, Madison, Alexis, Bryce, Kayla, Jonathan, and Zach; a great grandchild, Riften: 2 brothers, Glenn and Bill Lowery; 4 sisters, Carol (Marty) Hall, Alice McKee, Barb (Joe) McKee, and Kay Giffin; and several brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Roger Lowery; a sister, Shirley Smith; brothers-in-law, Rodney McKee, Larry Giffin, Bob and James Koon, and Butch Bolin; a sister-in-law, Kay Lowery; mother-in-law, Meskel Spears; and father-in-law, Howard Koon.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday March 16, 2023 at the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville. Interment will be in the Beechgrove Cemetery, Perry County with a military graveside service conducted by the United States Army and the Combined Color Guard Unit. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com. Lorenzo Lowery
