Athens - Loretta J. Douglas, 81, Athens, passed away at her residence, Tuesday, May 11, 2021.
Born July 17, 1939, in Meigs County, she was the daughter of the late Alba and Helen Vannest Sinclair. Loretta graduated from Meigs High School in 1957, worked in retail, and was a home health aide. She also loved to garden and enjoyed taking care of others.
Loretta is survived by a son, Leland (Rebecca) Douglas; grandchildren, Aiden and Caelen Douglas all of Athens; siblings, Kenneth Sinclair of Holly Ridge, NC, Vicky Buck of Albany, Boyd Sinclair of Athens.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Douglas; brothers, David, Lyle, and Paul Sinclair; and special friend, Guy Garnes.
Visitation will be Sunday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, you may make donations to Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home, to help with funeral expenses.
You may sign her register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com Loretta Douglas
